UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Militia Fire Rocket Signaling Readiness To Troop Pullout Near Petrivske, East Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

DPR Militia Fire Rocket Signaling Readiness to Troop Pullout Near Petrivske, East Ukraine

The militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Monday fired a rocket signalizing their readiness to start the planned troop disengagement near the settlement of Petrivske, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PETRIVSKE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Monday fired a rocket signalizing their readiness to start the planned troop disengagement near the settlement of Petrivske, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Ruslan Yakubov, the head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire as well as representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and DPR command are currently at the scene.

The signal rocket was fired at 10:00 GMT, but the Ukrainian forces have not yet responded with a similar signal.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially said that the Ukrainian army and the DPR militia should begin troop pullout near Petrivske on November 4. The breakaway republic swiftly confirmed its readiness to start the disengagement at the set date.

The next day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk, however, said that he expected the process to be postponed over alleged ceasefire violations. The DPR reiterated its commitment to start the pullout as scheduled.

On Friday, both the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk (LPR) announced that they had completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near the village of Zolote.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Luhansk Donetsk Kiev November Government

Recent Stories

Economic freefall fuelled political instability: M ..

35 seconds ago

One Health Day observed at UVAS

15 minutes ago

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani assumed charge of UVAS Vice ..

15 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Bilawal demands Sheikh Rasheed's ..

18 minutes ago

Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) fo ..

1 minute ago

Woman killed , three others injured in road accide ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.