DPR Mission To JCCC Reports 66 Ceasefire Breaches By Ukrainian Armed Forces Over Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 11:30 AM

DPR Mission to JCCC Reports 66 Ceasefire Breaches by Ukrainian Armed Forces Over Past Day

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 66 times over the past 24 hours, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Representative Office of the Donetsk People's Republic in the JCCC reported 66 violations of the indefinite ceasefire by the Ukrainian armed forces," the mission said in a statement.

The Ukrainian security forces shelled three DPR settlements in less than an hour this morning, firing 28 122-millimeter shells and 12 120-millimeter mines, the mission added.

