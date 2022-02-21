UrduPoint.com

DPR Needs Russia's Financial, Military Aid As Tensions In East Ukraine Mount - Militia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is in need of Russian financial and military assistance as the hostilities in the Donbas region in Ukraine's east have deteriorated into war, DPR People's Militia Chief Eduard Basurin said on Monday.

"We have a war going on...

The situation is not just complicated, it is really critical," Basurin told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube, adding that the breakaway region needs Russia to provide "financial and military aid on different directions."

He called the actions of the Ukrainian military "genocide," saying that tens of thousands of DPR residents were left without water supply.

"People were left without water. They say there is no genocide. Please tell me, if the supply of drinking water is disrupted, what is that? I believe it is a pure genocide," Basurin said.

