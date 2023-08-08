Open Menu

DPR Office In JCCC Says Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 28 Times In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 05:00 AM

DPR Office in JCCC Says Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 28 Times in Past 24 Hours

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement on Telegram that Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 28 times over the past day, firing 100 rounds of ammunition.

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 28 cases of fire by the Ukrainian armed units," according to the statement.

Overall, the office said, 100 rounds of ammunition were fired.

No civilian casualties were reported.

A total of 53 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Ukraine Donetsk

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

5 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

5 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

5 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

5 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

5 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

5 hours ago
Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

5 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

5 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

5 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

5 hours ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

5 hours ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World