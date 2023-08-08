DPR Office in JCCC Says Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 28 Times in Past 24 Hours

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement on Telegram that Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 28 times over the past day, firing 100 rounds of ammunition.

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 28 cases of fire by the Ukrainian armed units," according to the statement.

Overall, the office said, 100 rounds of ammunition were fired.

No civilian casualties were reported.

A total of 53 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.