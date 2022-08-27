DPR Ombudswoman Confirms Death of US Mercenary During Fighting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) human rights ombudswoman Daria Morozova confirmed on Saturday the death of a citizen of the United States, who was participating in fighting on the side of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Newsweek reported, citing the State Department, that a US "volunteer fighter" was killed in Ukraine during Russia's special military operation.

"US officials have been notified of the death of Alan Joshua. We also confirm our readiness to transfer his remains to his relatives for burial," Morozova said, adding that the mercenary was born in 1998 and was from Memphis, according to his documents.

She added that a number of foreign mercenaries continue to arrive in the region to fight for Ukraine.

"On August 23, during the fighting near the settlement of Egorovka, the servicemen of the DPR People's Militia killed another foreign mercenary fighting for Ukraine.

Fleeing the scene, Ukrainian militants simply left his corpse at the battlefield," the DPR ombudsman said.

She added that representatives of international human rights organizations were also informed about the incident, namely the head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner.

On August 20, the Russian defense ministry reported that the Russian aviation destroyed about 20 mercenaries from the United States in the Kharkiv region with high-precision weapons. According to data published in July by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, more than 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since February 24. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that the mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine are not combatants and "the best case scenario for them is a long term in prison."