UrduPoint.com

DPR Ombudswoman Confirms Death Of US Mercenary During Fighting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DPR Ombudswoman Confirms Death of US Mercenary During Fighting

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) human rights ombudswoman Daria Morozova confirmed on Saturday the death of a citizen of the United States, who was participating in fighting on the side of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Newsweek reported, citing the State Department, that a US "volunteer fighter" was killed in Ukraine during Russia's special military operation.

"US officials have been notified of the death of Alan Joshua. We also confirm our readiness to transfer his remains to his relatives for burial," Morozova said, adding that the mercenary was born in 1998 and was from Memphis, according to his documents.

She added that a number of foreign mercenaries continue to arrive in the region to fight for Ukraine.

"On August 23, during the fighting near the settlement of Egorovka, the servicemen of the DPR People's Militia killed another foreign mercenary fighting for Ukraine.

Fleeing the scene, Ukrainian militants simply left his corpse at the battlefield," the DPR ombudsman said.

She added that representatives of international human rights organizations were also informed about the incident, namely the head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner.

On August 20, the Russian defense ministry reported that the Russian aviation destroyed about 20 mercenaries from the United States in the Kharkiv region with high-precision weapons. According to data published in July by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, more than 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since February 24. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that the mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine are not combatants and "the best case scenario for them is a long term in prison."

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Ukraine Russia Donetsk Kharkiv Memphis United States February July August From Best

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

2 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

7 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.