DPR Ombudswoman Refutes Reports On 251 Ukrainians Detained In Breakaway Republics

Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

DPR Ombudswoman Refutes Reports on 251 Ukrainians Detained in Breakaway Republics

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Daria Morozova, the ombudswoman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), on Wednesday refuted the information presented by her Ukrainian counterpart who suggested that 251 citizens of Ukraine were in captivity in the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, said that 251 Ukrainian citizens were held captive by the DPR and LPR, calling on the international community to make efforts to resolve the issue.

"The statement by the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, suggesting that the DPR and LPR held 251 citizens of Ukraine captive  on their territories, contradicts the reality," Morozova said as quoted by her office.

Morozova stressed that Denisova's remarks indicated the lack of cooperation between the commissioner and Ukraine's representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup.

"I have made such a conclusion, based on the official requests and lists that Kiev submits to us. Today, Ukraine is searching for 69 people in the DPR and 22 people in the LPR. In total, this is not even half of the figure announced by Ukraine's rights advocate. While expressing concern about the fate of her compatriots allegedly detained in 'the occupant's torture chambers', the Ukrainian ombudswoman not only makes mistakes in figures, but also loses sight of important facts," Morozova said.

The DPR's ombudswoman noted that a number of people held captive in the self-proclaimed republics were accused of such serious criminal offenses, as murder, rape and robbery.

Morozova added that the DPR was searching for 103 citizens on Ukraine's territory, with some of them being detained as early as 2014-2015.

"I want to recall that the DPR is looking for 103 people on the territory of Ukraine. Open sources contain videos, confirming that some of them were detained in Ukraine from 2014-2015. However, despite our numerous requests, we have not received any information from Kiev concerning some designated citizens. This, to my deep regret, gives reason to believe that some people from our list are no longer alive," Morozova said.

On December 29, 2019, the first exchange of prisoners since 2017 was conducted in Donbas. Kiev handed 124 people to the LPR and DPR. On their part, the self-proclaimed republics handed 76 people to the Ukrainian authorities. Afterwards, work began on the formation of new lists for the exchange of prisoners. The first exchange of prisoners this year between the sides took place on April 16. Kiev handed 14 people to the LPR and DPR.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the LPR and its neighboring DPR after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. According to the United Nations, roughly 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

