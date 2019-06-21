DPR Ombudswoman Urges International Community to Condemn Shelling of Donbas by Kiev

Ombudswoman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova on Friday called upon the international community to condemn the recent shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and prevent human rights in the DPR from worsening to a critical level

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Ombudswoman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova on Friday called upon the international community to condemn the recent shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and prevent human rights in the DPR from worsening to a critical level.

On Wednesday, the DPR police and representatives of the Joint Monitoring and Coordination Center for Ceasefire in Ukraine reported that more than 160 mines and shells were launched on suburban Donetsk by the Ukrainian military. The shelling significantly damaged the children's hospital in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

"Following the documentary testified shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, I have informed the international human rights organizations. I strongly urge the international community to condemn actions of the Ukrainian government and ensure measures that would prevent such incidents and preclude critical worsening of the situation around human rights and liberties of people in Donbas," Morozova said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Even though peace in Donbas has been mediated by various actors and sides have managed to conclude de-escalation agreements, ceasefire violations continue to occur.

The United Nations has repeatedly called upon the conflict parties to refrain from armed hostilities against civilians and civilian infrastructure. According to recent UN estimates, more than 3,300 civilians have died and over 7,000 been injured during the conflict.