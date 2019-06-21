UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Ombudswoman Urges International Community To Condemn Shelling Of Donbas By Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:29 PM

DPR Ombudswoman Urges International Community to Condemn Shelling of Donbas by Kiev

Ombudswoman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova on Friday called upon the international community to condemn the recent shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and prevent human rights in the DPR from worsening to a critical level

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Ombudswoman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova on Friday called upon the international community to condemn the recent shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and prevent human rights in the DPR from worsening to a critical level.

On Wednesday, the DPR police and representatives of the Joint Monitoring and Coordination Center for Ceasefire in Ukraine reported that more than 160 mines and shells were launched on suburban Donetsk by the Ukrainian military. The shelling significantly damaged the children's hospital in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

"Following the documentary testified shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, I have informed the international human rights organizations. I strongly urge the international community to condemn actions of the Ukrainian government and ensure measures that would prevent such incidents and preclude critical worsening of the situation around human rights and liberties of people in Donbas," Morozova said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Even though peace in Donbas has been mediated by various actors and sides have managed to conclude de-escalation agreements, ceasefire violations continue to occur.

The United Nations has repeatedly called upon the conflict parties to refrain from armed hostilities against civilians and civilian infrastructure. According to recent UN estimates, more than 3,300 civilians have died and over 7,000 been injured during the conflict.

Related Topics

Injured Police United Nations Ukraine Died Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence April From Government

Recent Stories

OSCE Calls on Georgia to Investigate Attacks on Jo ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Renews US National Emergency Declaration on ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Police checked 288856 motorbikes

2 minutes ago

UN chief hails historic Convention banning violenc ..

2 minutes ago

Economy of England's North Crippled by UK Governme ..

5 minutes ago

Georgian Police Detain Man Making Molotov Cocktail ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.