DPR Parliament Lifts Moratorium on Execution of Death Sentences

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The People's Council of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) lifted the moratorium on the execution of death sentences.

"Considering that an exceptional measure of punishment can only be established for especially grave crimes encroaching on life, as well as for certain crimes committed in wartime or in a combat situation, due to the need to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of the Donetsk People's Republic in the current military-political situation, the draft law proposes to recognize part 9 of article 202 of the Penal Code as invalid.

Thus, the provisions of the Penal Code on the execution of the death penalty will come into force from the date of the official publication of this Law," Elena Shishkina, the head of the parliament's committee on criminal and administrative legislation said.

The law "On Amendments to Article 202 of the Penal Code of the Donetsk People's Republic" was adopted by lawmakers in two readings.