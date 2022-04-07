MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The main fighting in the central part of Mariupol ended, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Thursday.

"Regarding the situation in Mariupol, the central part of the city, we can say that the main battles are over," Basurin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The fighting moved to the port of the city and to the territory of the Azovstal plant, the official added.