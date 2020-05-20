UrduPoint.com
DPR People's Militia Says Weapons, Equipment Brought To Combat Readiness

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced on Wednesday that weapons and military equipment on the DPR territory were brought to combat readiness

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced on Wednesday that weapons and military equipment on the DPR territory were brought to combat readiness.

DPR leader Denis Pushilin has earlier ordered that DPR units combat readiness be boosted due to the deteriorating situation along the contact line.

"DPR units have been placed in top-level combat readiness ... People's Militia units are on a 24-hour alert; stations, headquarters and command posts are being inspected; additional posts have been established and additional patrols have been organized.

Units that were on firing grounds and in areas where drills are conducted have been returned to their stations. Staffers have been recalled from leaves and business trips. Weapons and combat equipment have been brought to combat readiness," People's Militia deputy chief Eduard Basurin told reporters.

The DPR People's Militia is ready to rapidly react to any developments, Basurin said.

