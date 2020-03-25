UrduPoint.com
DPR Prosecutors Accuse Ex-Ukraine President Poroshenko Of Organizing Terror Attacks

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The general prosecution of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has opened a criminal case against former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, accusing him of organizing terror attacks.

are investigating a criminal case, opened under Article 230 of the DPR Criminal Code, against former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko," the prosecution said in a statement.

The DPR prosecution suspects Poroshenko of organizing terror attacks on the DPR territory for eliminating DPR officials and military commanders, including Arsen Pavlov, a leader of a battalion fighting the Ukrainian army, who was killed in October 2016 and was known by nom de guerre Motorola.

According to the prosecution, Poroshenko "approved the plan for eliminating DPR hero Arsen Pavlov, which was later executed by special forces."

