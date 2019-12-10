UrduPoint.com
DPR Ready For Direct Dialogue With Kiev - DPR Head Pushilin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:20 PM

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic remains ready for direct dialogue with the central Ukrainian government, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday, soon after the Normandy Four summit on Donbas crisis settlement concluded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic remains ready for direct dialogue with the central Ukrainian government, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday, soon after the Normandy Four summit on Donbas crisis settlement concluded.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the early hours of Tuesday, at a press briefing after the summit, that neither him nor Kiev were holding direct talks with the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic.

"We have repeatedly said that it will not be possible to resolve the conflict without a full-fledged dialogue. Only direct dialogue is needed, and we are still ready for it. And the president's [Zelenskyy] excuses about some other negotiators sound at least absurd," Pushilin said, as broadcast by Channel One.

