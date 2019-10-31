UrduPoint.com
DPR Ready For Prisoner Exchange With Kiev In Line With '52 For 85' Formula - Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:27 PM

DPR Ready for Prisoner Exchange With Kiev in Line With '52 for 85' Formula - Ombudswoman

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) ombudswoman Daria Morozova, said Thursday the DPR was ready for an exchange of prisoners with Kiev in line with the "52 to 85" formula

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) ombudswoman Daria Morozova, said Thursday the DPR was ready for an exchange of prisoners with Kiev in line with the "52 to 85" formula.

Morozova previously stated that Kiev had confirmed the presence of 82 supporters of the republic, and the DPR was ready to hand 50 Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev.

"At present, the Ukrainian side has confirmed 85 people to us, and we have confirmed 52 people to the Ukrainian side," Morozova told reporters.

