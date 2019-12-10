DPR Ready to Hold Prisoner Exchange With Kiev by 2019 End - Ombudswoman

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) is ready to exchange prisoners with Kiev by the end of 2019, the DPR ombudswoman, Daria Morozova, said on Tuesday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the prisoner swap had been agreed on at the Normandy Four Summit

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) is ready to exchange prisoners with Kiev by the end of 2019, the DPR ombudswoman, Daria Morozova, said on Tuesday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the prisoner swap had been agreed on at the Normandy Four Summit.

"We are ready for this process, and again everything will depend on the Ukrainian side. As for us, we still believe that the people should be fully procedurally cleared, so that there is no criminal prosecution, so that all the documents are returned to the people ... Now everything depends on the Ukrainian side, on how fast they prepare .

.. We have all the chances to conduct the exchange by the New Year. From our part, we have done everything for it," Morozova told reporters.

She added that the date and the mechanism of the exchange would be discussed at the next round of the talks in Minsk, scheduled for December 18.

"I think if Zelenskyy has provided the dates, it has been at least coordinated with the SBU [Ukrainian Security Service], but I think anyway that the date and the mechanism of the exchange will be discussed at the next meeting of the working humanitarian subgroup," Morozova said.