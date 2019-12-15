UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Ready To Propose To Kiev New Areas Of Troop Disengagement In Donbas - Representative

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

DPR Ready to Propose to Kiev New Areas of Troop Disengagement in Donbas - Representative

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is ready to propose to authorities in Kiev new areas of the disengagement of forces in Donbas, head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, Ruslan Yakubov, told Sputnik.

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy Four format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The summit adopted the joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related detainees and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of troops.

"On our part, we are ready to propose our vision regarding the possible places for creating disengagement sites, but the final decision is up to the Minsk Contact Group," Yakubov said.

The official noted that the DPR welcomed the decisions of the Normandy Four regarding further steps to achieve a complete ceasefire in Donbas, including regarding the new areas of the withdrawal of forces.

Yakubov emphasized the importance of adopting an annex to the framework decision on the disengagement of forces, which would outline specific steps to demilitarize these areas.

"We are ready to carry out the withdrawal of forces in any areas coordinated by the Contact Group, if the sides come to a consensus regarding the annex to the framework decision, full reciprocity and compliance with the comprehensive ceasefire from the Ukrainian side," he added.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Donetsk Kiev December All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

42 minutes ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.