DPR Ready to Propose to Kiev New Areas of Troop Disengagement in Donbas - Representative

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is ready to propose to authorities in Kiev new areas of the disengagement of forces in Donbas, head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, Ruslan Yakubov, told Sputnik.

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy Four format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The summit adopted the joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related detainees and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of troops.

"On our part, we are ready to propose our vision regarding the possible places for creating disengagement sites, but the final decision is up to the Minsk Contact Group," Yakubov said.

The official noted that the DPR welcomed the decisions of the Normandy Four regarding further steps to achieve a complete ceasefire in Donbas, including regarding the new areas of the withdrawal of forces.

Yakubov emphasized the importance of adopting an annex to the framework decision on the disengagement of forces, which would outline specific steps to demilitarize these areas.

"We are ready to carry out the withdrawal of forces in any areas coordinated by the Contact Group, if the sides come to a consensus regarding the annex to the framework decision, full reciprocity and compliance with the comprehensive ceasefire from the Ukrainian side," he added.