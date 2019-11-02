DPR Ready to Start Troop Pullout Near Petrivske in Donbas Nov 4 - Foreign Ministry

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is ready to start the withdrawal of forces near Petrivske in Donbas on November 4, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in a statement

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is ready to start the withdrawal of forces near Petrivske in Donbas on November 4, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in a statement.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian army and the DPR militia should begin troop pullout near Petrivske on November 4. Ukraine's Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk later announced the postponement of the withdrawal date, accusing the militias of violating the ceasefire.

"On November 4, at 1 p.m. Moscow time, as previously agreed, the DPR People's Militia forces, in the presence of the OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine], responsible for recording implementation, or non-implementation of jointly agreed decisions, will launch a white rocket," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, the mutual withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska, Petrivske and Zolote and the agreement on the Steinmeier formula are conditions for holding the next Normandy Four summit. In late June, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirmed the mutual withdrawal of forces of Ukraine's military and the groups which are not under the government's control in Stanytsia Luhanska. In Zolote, the disengagement was completed on Friday.