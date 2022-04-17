DPR Reports 24 Houses Destroyed by Ukrainian Shelling During Past Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Ukrainian troops have fired 331 shells toward the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the past day, having partially or completely destroyed 24 houses, DPR People's Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said on Sunday.

"A total of 331 projectiles over the past day, mainly calibers 152mm and 122mm and Grad (multiple rocket launchers). They targeted Donetsk, Yasynuvata, Horlivka, and Panteleimonivka. More than 24 houses have been destroyed either partially or completely," Basurin told the Rossiya 1 channel.

He said none of the targeted areas stationed the military, opining that Ukrainian troops appear to be deliberately targeting civilian areas.