DPR Reports Numerous Clashes Between Civilians, Ukrainian Security Forces at Checkpoints

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported on Thursday numerous clashes between civilians and representatives of the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies at checkpoints.

"Units of the National Guard of Ukraine have blocked all exits from the settlement of Mariupol, they are trying to hold residents, hiding behind their backs. There are numerous clashes between civilians and representatives of law enforcement agencies at checkpoints," the militia said in a statement.