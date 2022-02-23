UrduPoint.com

DPR Representatives In JCCC, Maintenance Crew Came Under Fire In Staromykhailivka- Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 02:27 PM

DPR Representatives in JCCC, Maintenance Crew Came Under Fire in Staromykhailivka- Mission

The mission of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Wednesday that its monitoring group and maintenance crew came under fire while working at an electrical substation in the settlement of Staromykhailivka

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The mission of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Wednesday that its monitoring group and maintenance crew came under fire while working at an electrical substation in the settlement of Staromykhailivka.

"The observation group of the DPR Representative Office in the JCCC and maintenance crew of power engineers came under mortar fire from the Ukrainian armed forces during the repair and restoration work at an electrical substation ... in Staromykhailivka, for which the Ukrainian side in the JCCC provided written security guarantees," the mission wrote on Telegram.

