DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday that its units returned fire at the points of the Ukrainian security forces, shelling the territory of the DPR.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk reported on shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces from mortars and grenade launchers in the south of the self-proclaimed republic.

"In order to protect the civilian population, our defenders were forced to return fire to suppress the enemy's firepower. Information on civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure is being clarified," the militia's spokesman said.