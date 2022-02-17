UrduPoint.com

DPR Returns Fire On Ukraine's Security Forces Firing Points - People's Militia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 12:57 PM

DPR Returns Fire on Ukraine's Security Forces Firing Points - People's Militia

The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday that its units returned fire at the points of the Ukrainian security forces, shelling the territory of the DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday that its units returned fire at the points of the Ukrainian security forces, shelling the territory of the DPR.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk reported on shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces from mortars and grenade launchers in the south of the self-proclaimed republic.

"In order to protect the civilian population, our defenders were forced to return fire to suppress the enemy's firepower. Information on civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure is being clarified," the militia's spokesman said.

Related Topics

Fire Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Free of charge wild, fruit plants distributed at K ..

Free of charge wild, fruit plants distributed at Kalash valley

2 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates Korean Ne ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates Korean New Year

44 minutes ago
 Hurriyat leader demands early release of Nahida Na ..

Hurriyat leader demands early release of Nahida Nasreen from Indian jail

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 128226 cusecs water

IRSA releases 128226 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko to Inspect Belarusian-Russian Exercises ..

Lukashenko to Inspect Belarusian-Russian Exercises at Asipovichy Training Ground ..

2 minutes ago
 Treasured trash: UK waste gets new lease of life

Treasured trash: UK waste gets new lease of life

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>