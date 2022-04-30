DPR Says 94 Civilians Killed, 422 Injured Over Past 73 Days

Over the past 73 days, 94 civilians were killed and 422 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Saturday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Over the past 73 days, 94 civilians were killed and 422 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"During the 73 days of the escalation, 94 civilians, including two children, were killed, while 422 civilians, including 37 children, received injuries of varying severity," the DPR mission said on Telegram.

The mission added that 2809 houses and 622 civil infrastructure facilities were damaged, including 37 medical institutions, 96 educational institutions, 163 social security facilities, 26 critical infrastructure facilities, 300 electricity, water, and gas supply facilities.