DPR Says Guided 120 Civilians to Safety From Houses Near Azovstal Plant in Mariupol

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Troops of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have brought 120 residents of Mariupol to safety, who had been hiding in basements near the entrance of the Azovstal plant during ceasefire hours earlier in the day, a representative of the DPR law enforcement agency told Sputnik.

"Today, 120 people who were sheltering in basements in the area of a checkpoint of the Azovstal plant, residents of Mariupol, were brought to a safe place by DPR soldiers," the representative said.

The DPR declared its independence from Ukraine in May 2014; however, in June 2014, the Ukrainian armed forces seized control of the port city of Mariupol, which remained under Kiev control until the Russian operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." On March 7, the DPR forces surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.