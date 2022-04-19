UrduPoint.com

DPR Says Guided 120 Civilians To Safety From Houses Near Azovstal Plant In Mariupol

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 11:33 PM

DPR Says Guided 120 Civilians to Safety From Houses Near Azovstal Plant in Mariupol

Troops of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have brought 120 residents of Mariupol to safety, who had been hiding in basements near the entrance of the Azovstal plant during ceasefire hours earlier in the day, a representative of the DPR law enforcement agency told Sputnik

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Troops of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have brought 120 residents of Mariupol to safety, who had been hiding in basements near the entrance of the Azovstal plant during ceasefire hours earlier in the day, a representative of the DPR law enforcement agency told Sputnik.

"Today, 120 people who were sheltering in basements in the area of a checkpoint of the Azovstal plant, residents of Mariupol, were brought to a safe place by DPR soldiers," the representative said.

The DPR declared its independence from Ukraine in May 2014; however, in June 2014, the Ukrainian armed forces seized control of the port city of Mariupol, which remained under Kiev control until the Russian operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." On March 7, the DPR forces surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Kiev Independence February March May June From

Recent Stories

Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing Mo ..

Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing More Anti-Russia Sanctions - Whi ..

4 minutes ago
 Share of US Dollar in Global Foreign Reserves Down ..

Share of US Dollar in Global Foreign Reserves Down by 10% - IMF Chief

4 minutes ago
 Canada to Issue US-Dollar Bond as Part of Deficit ..

Canada to Issue US-Dollar Bond as Part of Deficit Reduction Strategy - Finance D ..

6 minutes ago
 Madrid Denies Involvement in Spying on Catalan Pol ..

Madrid Denies Involvement in Spying on Catalan Politicians

6 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 68.74 bln for OMCs

ECC approves Rs. 68.74 bln for OMCs

6 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Be Sending More Artillery to Uk ..

Biden Says US Will Be Sending More Artillery to Ukraine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.