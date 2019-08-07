UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Says Kiev Preparing For Intensifying Hostilities In Donbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:30 AM

DPR Says Kiev Preparing for Intensifying Hostilities in Donbas

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Ukrainian forces near the city of Mariupol have been put on high alert, which demonstrates Kiev's preparations for intensifying hostilities in the eastern region of Donbas, a spokesperson for the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told reporters.

The spokesperson said on Tuesday that the DPR militia had obtained information about putting Ukrainian units and formations on high alert and moving them to advanced positions near Mariupol.

"We are considering such actions of the Ukrainian party as direct preparations for intensive hostilities against our republic.

We are not ruling out that in the near future the Ukrainian occupants will commit terror attacks near the forefront in order to create a pretext for the start of an offensive," the spokesperson noted.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, which declared their independence after the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, which was considered by them as a coup.

The warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region in February 2015, but ceasefire violations continue to be claimed by both sides.

Related Topics

Minsk Alert Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Kiev Independence February April 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

3 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

3 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

3 hours ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

3 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

4 hours ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.