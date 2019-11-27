UrduPoint.com
DPR Says Mainly Completed Troop Pullout From Petrivske In Donbas

Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:12 PM

All the main steps to eliminate violations at the site of troop disengagement near Petrivske in Donbas have been made by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR's envoy in the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Wednesday

The withdrawal of forces near Petrivske began on November 9. On November 13, militias and Ukrainian soldiers started mine clearance. On November 22, the sides began dismantling fortifications.

"As of now, all the main activities according to the schedule have already been completed by us... We expect the Ukrainian side to meet the deadlines and fulfill its obligations in full," Nikonorova said.

