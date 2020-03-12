DPR Says Minsk Talks' Participants Decided to Create Platform for Direct Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Participants in the Minsk talks agreed to create a platform for direct dialogue between Kiev and Donbas on political issues, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Kremlin administration, said that the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk had agreed on new mechanisms for the parties to work together to find political solutions to the Donbas settlement.

"A significant advance was the coordination of the need to establish a special mechanism for discussing issues within the political group.

Its idea is to create a platform for direct discussion by the two parties to the conflict of issues that need to be resolved in accordance with the Package of Measures," the ministry said.

It said it welcomed "today's decisions as a positive impetus for direct interaction between the parties to the conflict" and expressed hope that this would boost the work of the political group and "lead to the necessary results in other areas."

The ministry said the Contact Group participants had for the first time compiled and agreed protocol decisions in almost all areas of work.