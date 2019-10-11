DPR Says No New Attempts to Disengage Forces Near Petrivske to Be Held Until Minsk Talks

As Kiev has disrupted troop disengagement near Petrivske in Donbas for the third time, no new attempts will be held until a new round of negotiations in Minsk, a Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said on Friday

PETRIVSKE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) As Kiev has disrupted troop disengagement near Petrivske in Donbas for the third time, no new attempts will be held until a new round of negotiations in Minsk, a Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said on Friday.

While the pullout of forces near Petrivske was due to start on Wednesday, under the schedule approved by the Trilateral Contact Group, Ukrainian security forces disrupted the operation on Wednesday and Thursday by not responding to DPR's signal of readiness to disengage troops and military hardware.

"I can say today that this is the final day, the third day when practical steps for disengagement were supposed to be taken. They have not been taken, which is qualified as disrupting the schedule. Now we will [wait] for meetings in Mink," the representative told reporters.