UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Says No Progress In Normandy Four Negotiation Process

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

DPR Says No Progress in Normandy Four Negotiation Process

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) There is no tangible progress in the Normandy Four negotiation process, representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Natalya Nikonorova said.

The Normandy Four summit was held on December 9, 2019 in the Elysee Palace with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the event, the issue of resolving the conflict in Donbas was discussed.

"Summing up the results of the year after the summit of the heads of the Normandy Four countries in Paris, alas, there is no talk about any positive shifts in the Minsk negotiating process," Nikonorova aid as quoted by the DPR Foreign Ministry.

"None of the three blocks of instructions recorded in the jointly agreed results of the Paris summit was fully implemented," she said.

Related Topics

Russia German Minsk Paris Progress Vladimir Putin Donetsk Angela Merkel December 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

4 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

4 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

5 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

5 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

5 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.