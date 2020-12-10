DPR Says No Progress in Normandy Four Negotiation Process

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) There is no tangible progress in the Normandy Four negotiation process, representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Natalya Nikonorova said.

The Normandy Four summit was held on December 9, 2019 in the Elysee Palace with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the event, the issue of resolving the conflict in Donbas was discussed.

"Summing up the results of the year after the summit of the heads of the Normandy Four countries in Paris, alas, there is no talk about any positive shifts in the Minsk negotiating process," Nikonorova aid as quoted by the DPR Foreign Ministry.

"None of the three blocks of instructions recorded in the jointly agreed results of the Paris summit was fully implemented," she said.