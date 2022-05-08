UrduPoint.com

DPR Says Over 180 Civilians Total Evacuated From Azovstal Plant In Mariupol

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) A total of 182 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol during the Russian-led humanitarian initiative facilitated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Sunday.

"A total of 182 people, including the elderly, women and children, were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," the DPR defense headquarters said on its Telegram channel. "All the released civilians were taken to the village of Bezimenne, where they were offered accommodation, food and medical assistance."

The statement noted that those who wished to leave for Kiev-controlled areas were handed over to the representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the blockaded plant began in April and concluded on Saturday.

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that 51 civilians, including 11 children, have been evacuated since Thursday alone.

Mariupol, a coastal city in the breakaway DPR with a population of 450,000, went under the control of Ukrainian troops during the 2014 offensive. On March 7, a senior DPR military said that Russian and DPR forces have surrounded the city and are clearing it of Ukrainian troops, including the nationalist Azov battalion.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

