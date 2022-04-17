UrduPoint.com

DPR Says Over 500 People Evacuated From Mariupol To Village Of Bezimenne In Past 24 Hours

Published April 17, 2022

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) More than 500 people, including 64 children, were evacuated from Mariupol to the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 08:00 (05:00 GMT) on April 16 to 08:00 (05:00 GMT) on April 17, 526 people, including 64 children, were evacuated from Mariupol to Bezimenne, Novoazovsk district," the defense headquarters said on Telegram.

According to the statement, in total, 18,955 people have been evacuated to the village since March 5.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

