UrduPoint.com

DPR Says Prevented Sabotage Of Ukrainian Forces At Chemical Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DPR Says Prevented Sabotage of Ukrainian Forces at Chemical Plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Friday that Ukraine's attempt to organize sabotage at the Stirol chemical plant in Horlivka was prevented, adding that one security guard was injured.

"The Ministry of State Security of the DPR recorded an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out sabotage and terrorist act aimed at creating the prerequisites for a large-scale environmental disaster on the territory of the DPR and escalating the conflict ... Today ... Ukrainian sabotage ... group attempted to blow up tanks for storing ammonia on the territory of the Stirol plant in Horlivka. During this attempted sabotage and terrorist act, a security guard of the enterprise ... was wounded, and received necessary medical assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

