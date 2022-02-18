UrduPoint.com

DPR Says Prevented Ukraine's Attempt To Organize Sabotage At Oil Depot

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 05:22 PM

DPR Says Prevented Ukraine's Attempt to Organize Sabotage at Oil Depot

The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic has prevented an attempt of Ukraine's forces to organize sabotage at an oil depot, the militia's spokesman told reporters on Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic has prevented an attempt of Ukraine's forces to organize sabotage at an oil depot, the militia's spokesman told reporters on Friday.

The DPR's People's Militia said that a sabotage group attempted to enter the territory of the DPR-controlled Elenovka settlement.

"The militants of the armed forces of Ukraine attempted to carry out sabotage at the civilian infrastructure facility of the DPR... Large-scale catastrophic consequences were also avoided thanks to the operational work of representatives of law enforcement agencies, who immediately responded to the call of the oil depot guard and prevented the attack," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Ukraine Oil Donetsk

Recent Stories

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: M ..

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 minutes ago
 11 dead, 1,052 injured in 971 accidents in Punjab ..

11 dead, 1,052 injured in 971 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan offers lucrative opportunities for ind ..

Balochistan offers lucrative opportunities for industrial, maritime & other sect ..

3 minutes ago
 DCs directed to auction retrieved land

DCs directed to auction retrieved land

3 minutes ago
 Hoping for peace: Italian craftsman claims Putin's ..

Hoping for peace: Italian craftsman claims Putin's table

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's alarming population rate poses high soc ..

Pakistan's alarming population rate poses high socio-economic risks: President D ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>