DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic has prevented an attempt of Ukraine's forces to organize sabotage at an oil depot, the militia's spokesman told reporters on Friday.

The DPR's People's Militia said that a sabotage group attempted to enter the territory of the DPR-controlled Elenovka settlement.

"The militants of the armed forces of Ukraine attempted to carry out sabotage at the civilian infrastructure facility of the DPR... Large-scale catastrophic consequences were also avoided thanks to the operational work of representatives of law enforcement agencies, who immediately responded to the call of the oil depot guard and prevented the attack," the spokesman said.