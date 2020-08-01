UrduPoint.com
DPR Says Registered 2 Explosions Near Ukrainian Positions In Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 11:50 PM

DPR Says Registered 2 Explosions Near Ukrainian Positions in Donbas

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Two explosions have occurred near the positions of the Ukrainian security forces in Donbas, a spokesperson for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) told journalists on Saturday.

A total ceasefire between Donbas and Kiev, as well as new measures to maintain it, entered force starting Monday.

"Since 8:26 p.m. [17:26 GMT] we have registered two explosions near the Ukrainian armed forces positions in the area of the Vodyane settlement. The Ukrainian side at the JCCC has been informed about that instance within the coordination mechanism framework order to prevent provocation," the spokesperson told journalists.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

Last week, the eastern Ukrainian peace process saw a breakthrough when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain the peace in the volatile region. The measures include a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage, or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides.

