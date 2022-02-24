- Home
- World
- News
- DPR Says Ukraine Preparing Explosions at Enterprises in Mariupol, Avdiivka, Other Cities
DPR Says Ukraine Preparing Explosions At Enterprises In Mariupol, Avdiivka, Other Cities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 03:49 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a series of explosions at enterprises in Kiev-controlled Mariupol, Avdiivka and other large cities, the territorial defense task force of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a series of explosions at enterprises in Kiev-controlled Mariupol, Avdiivka and other large cities, the territorial defense task force of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday.
"Ukraine is preparing a series of terrorist attacks in Mariupol, Avdiivka, and other large cities," the statement said.
According to the statement, the Ukrainian security forces mined a desulfurization shop and a transformer substation at Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant and two enterprises in Mariupol.