DPR Says Ukraine Preparing Explosions at Enterprises in Mariupol, Avdiivka, Other Cities

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a series of explosions at enterprises in Kiev-controlled Mariupol, Avdiivka and other large cities, the territorial defense task force of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a series of explosions at enterprises in Kiev-controlled Mariupol, Avdiivka and other large cities, the territorial defense task force of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is preparing a series of terrorist attacks in Mariupol, Avdiivka, and other large cities," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian security forces mined a desulfurization shop and a transformer substation at Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant and two enterprises in Mariupol.