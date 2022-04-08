UrduPoint.com

DPR Says Ukrainian Military Staged Provocation In Kramatorsk, Firing Tochka-U Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 03:32 PM

DPR Says Ukrainian Military Staged Provocation in Kramatorsk, Firing Tochka-U Missile

The Ukrainian military organized a provocation at a railway station the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, which killed about 30 people, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Ukrainian military organized a provocation at a railway station the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, which killed about 30 people, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Friday.

The DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said earlier in the day that Ukrainian forces hit Kramatorsk, with a Tochka-U missile, with the fragments falling near a train station.

"A provocation took place in Kramatorsk. The Ukrainian authorities did not hide the fact that they were preparing another provocation. First, an evacuation was announced from the cities of Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Slovyansk. People began to gather in places where you can leave � railway stations. Ammunition hit, there are about 30 dead," Basurin told Russia's Channel One broadcatser.

