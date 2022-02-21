DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Defense Ministry and the Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) together with the People's Militia are waging hostilities against the Ukrainian armed forces on the outskirts of Novoazovsk that had tried to reach the Russian border, the DPR People's Militia said on Monday.

"At the moment, special measures are being taken on the outskirts of Novoazovsk by units of the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry in cooperation with servicemen of the DPR People's Militia to destroy groups of the Ukrainian military that has made an attempt to break through in the direction of the Russian border," the statement read.