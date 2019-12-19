DPR Suggests Holding Video Conference on Prisoner Exchange With Kiev on Monday

The plenipotentiary representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, said Thursday that a video conference on the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas should be held on Monday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The plenipotentiary representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, said Thursday that a video conference on the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas should be held on Monday.

Donbas and Kiev at the last meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk this year failed to agree on a prisoner swap. The DPR said that negotiations would continue in the format of a video conference. Kiev's representative in the Contact Group Leonid Kuchma suggested discussing the issue of prisoner exchange during a video conference on Friday.

"Today's statement by the representative of Ukraine in the Contact Group on the need to hold a video conference on Friday on the exchange of detained persons is a clear confirmation of the Ukrainian side's desire exclusively for publicity," the DPR Foreign Ministry quoted Nikonorova as saying.

"Holding a video conference on Monday will be more relevant, because we hope that for this period, representatives of Ukraine will do their homework to prepare for a constructive coordination of the exchange mechanism," she said.