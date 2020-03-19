UrduPoint.com
DPR To Close Border With Ukraine From March 21 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Donbas will close its border with Ukraine starting March 21 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said Wednesday.

According to Pushilin, there is every reason to believe that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine will be aggravated, especially in view of the massive return of Ukrainian citizens from Italy, Spain, Poland and other European countries, where thousands of coronavirus infection cases have already been registered.

"Given these circumstances, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection on the territory of the Republic, it was decided to stop the movement of citizens through the border and customs control points of the Donetsk People's Republic on the border with Ukraine from 00:00 [local time] on March 21, 2020," Pushilin said in a statement.

