DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will return its territory peacefully, but everything can change, Eduard Basurin, spokesman for the DPR People's Militia, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Today, the head (of DPR Denis Pushilin) said no one wants war, especially we, because we know what it is. Therefore, they will first try, as was said, by peaceful means," Basurin said.

"But everything can change, because Ukraine is purposefully escalating the situation and unleashing hostilities. If this happens, the countermeasures that we will apply against them can and will help us regain the borders that we lost in 2014," he said.