DPR To Work Out Areas Of Economic Cooperation With North Korea - DPR Head

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The Foreign Ministry of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will work out specific areas of cooperation with North Korea, including in the field of economy, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday

"We have certain prospects with the DPRK (North Korea), the Foreign Ministry of the DPR has already been instructed to work out, in practical terms, cooperation in various areas, including in the economy," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

The official noted that Kiev's reaction to the recognition of the DPR by another state was predictable.

Russia was the first to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in February, followed by Syria last month. Pyongyang also recognized both republics on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a "harsh reaction on all levels" to the decision.

