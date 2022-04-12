DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine should stop its activities on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by April 30, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Tuesday.

"The mission's activities should not continue on the territory of the republic, since the political reality has changed ” the Minsk agreements are no longer relevant, and the legal reality has changed due to the official recognition of the DPR by Russia," Nikonorova wrote on Telegram.

This decision has already been communicated to the local personnel of the OSCE SMM, she said, adding that "they must take all necessary actions to stop their activities on the territory of the republic by April 30."