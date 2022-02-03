UrduPoint.com

DPR Waiting For Minsk Agreements Guarantors' Reaction To Western Arms Supplies To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

DPR Waiting for Minsk Agreements Guarantors' Reaction to Western Arms Supplies to Kiev

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, said she hopes for reaction by the countries guarantors of the Minsk agreements to Western supplies of weapons to Kiev.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that two advisers from the United States began working in the ministry on a permanent basis. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union was preparing to send a mission to Ukraine to train high-ranking personnel for the Ukrainian army. Canadian media, citing unnamed sources, reported that a small contingent of military Canadian special operations forces was stationed in Ukraine.

"The presence of foreign armed persons, armed units is also a violation of these very Minsk agreements. The withdrawal of any foreign armed units is directly stated there. What is the collective West doing? Everything is exactly the opposite: these weapons and units are being taken to Ukraine," Nikonorova told Sputnik in an interview.

According to her, this is a question for the countries-guarantors of the Minsk agreements.

"We expect that appropriate influence will be exerted, pressure on Kiev so that these violations stop, as well as the pumping of Ukraine with weaponry. It is necessary to return Ukraine to a peaceful negotiation track," Nikonorova said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine European Union Minsk Donetsk Kiev United States Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

1 minute ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

6 minutes ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

9 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

9 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

9 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>