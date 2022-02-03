DPR Waiting for Minsk Agreements Guarantors' Reaction to Western Arms Supplies to Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, said she hopes for reaction by the countries guarantors of the Minsk agreements to Western supplies of weapons to Kiev.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that two advisers from the United States began working in the ministry on a permanent basis. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union was preparing to send a mission to Ukraine to train high-ranking personnel for the Ukrainian army. Canadian media, citing unnamed sources, reported that a small contingent of military Canadian special operations forces was stationed in Ukraine.

"The presence of foreign armed persons, armed units is also a violation of these very Minsk agreements. The withdrawal of any foreign armed units is directly stated there. What is the collective West doing? Everything is exactly the opposite: these weapons and units are being taken to Ukraine," Nikonorova told Sputnik in an interview.

According to her, this is a question for the countries-guarantors of the Minsk agreements.

"We expect that appropriate influence will be exerted, pressure on Kiev so that these violations stop, as well as the pumping of Ukraine with weaponry. It is necessary to return Ukraine to a peaceful negotiation track," Nikonorova said.