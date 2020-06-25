DPRK Backtracking on Military Plans Reveals Inner Debate on S. Korea Policy - Ex-Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The decision by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to suspend the plans for military pressure on South Korea, previously announced by the country's leadership amid growing tensions on the peninsula, brings out into open the inner dispute on Pyongyang's policies toward the neighbor, James Edward Hoare, former senior UK diplomat in Pyongyang and research associate at London's school of Oriental and African Studies, told Sputnik.

At a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, Kim announced that Pyongyang would hold off its military after weeks of spiking tensions with the South over defectors flying propaganda leaflets over the border into the north. On the same day, North Korea started removing propaganda loudspeakers at the border with its neighbor, according to South Korean media.

"I think we are seeing ” unusually ” the sort of debate and policy dispute that always goes on but is normally conducted only obliquely and certainly not in public. This time, a dispute on policy towards the ROK [Republic of Korea] has become very obvious ” not a good development in a country that claims always to be following an unwavering line, under the Leader's guidance," Hoare, who served as charge d'affaires in Pyongyang after the UK and North Korea reestablished diplomatic ties, said.

The former diplomat noted, however, that nobody could say for sure what the true reasoning behind Kim's decision was.

"It is quite a major turnaround, and it happened very suddenly. Perhaps the DPRK leadership began to realize that antagonizing [South Korean president] Moon [Jae-in] was not likely to be much of an advantage - especially in the light of [former US national security adviser] John Bolton's claim that it was Moon who was pushing for improved relations with the US," Hoare said.

The expert added that the South Korean leader had also called for continuation of diplomatic efforts toward North Korea despite the tensions of the past year and a half.

"I would argue that he [Kim Jong Un] is asserting control, which matters both at home and abroad ” though I think they are generally less concerned about what happens abroad. Perhaps his sister ” or some of her advisers ” took things too far, thus creating the possibility that the ROK would be pushed too far. Despite all the rhetoric, I do not think that the DPRK wants to risk another war on the Korean Peninsula," Hoare underlined.

Nevertheless, one should not expect an immediate return to the status quo established after the intra-Korean summit in 2018.

"Moving away from the recent tensions is a positive development, given that brinkmanship can lead to mistakes. But getting back to good relations ” if that is the plan ” may take some time," Hoare said.

Last week, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army announced plans to redeploy its troops to the zones previously demilitarized in accordance with the inter-Korean agreements. North Korea also blew up the joint liaison office in an industrial complex in the border town of Kaesong in what it called a retaliation against a long-time campaign of North Korean defectors sending to their home country leaflets critical of policies of Chairman Kim Jong Un.