PYONGYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A grand military parade was held on Monday night at Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA), the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, said during a celebration speech that as long as the hearts of all the officers and men of the DPRK armed forces are pulsating with the thick blood and precious soul of the revolutionary forerunners, the socialist cause will always emerge victoriously in the future.

Kim also called for efforts to struggle for the well-being and happiness of the people and the eternal glory and victory of the country, the report said.

After Kim's speech, columns of soldiers from different departments and commands passed the square one after another, and air squadrons flew over the sky.

Pyongyang has held two military parades at midnight in October 2020 and September 2021 respectively, since Kim took power in 2011.

The predecessor of the KPA was the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) founded by late top leader Kim Il Sung on April 25, 1932. The KPRA later grew into the regular armed forces, or the KPA, in 1948.