DPRK Holds Paramilitary Parade To Celebrate 73rd Founding Anniversary

Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:31 PM

DPRK holds paramilitary parade to celebrate 73rd founding anniversary

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a parade of paramilitary and public security forces to celebrate the country's 73rd founding anniversary at Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang at midnight Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency reported

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, attended the parade with cadres of the party, government and military.

Entering the square first was the column of the Pyongyang City Division of party members, and following them were the columns of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards of the city and other provinces, according to the KCNA.

The Worker-Peasant Red Guards are a civilian defense organization which is composed of around 5.7 million workers and farmers in the country.

There were other columns of different departments, sectors and enterprises marching through the square.

At the end of the event, fireworks shot off and an evening gala began at the square, the report added.

