DPRK Holds Politburo Meeting To Prepare For 8th Party Congress

Tue 06th October 2020

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Monday presided over a Political Bureau meeting to discuss preparation for celebrating the founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Saturday and for the 8th Party congress in January

PYONGYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Monday presided over a Political Bureau meeting to discuss preparation for celebrating the founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Saturday and for the 8th Party congress in January.

"Today all the Party members and working people are dynamically waging the final all-out campaign to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Party," the Korean Central news Agency reported on Tuesday.

It also reported the 19th meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK discussed the issue of welcoming the Eighth Congress of the Party by waging a dynamic 80-Day Campaign of the entire Party, the whole country and all the people.

The meeting stressed that the remaining days till the Eighth Congress of the Party is the period of year-end struggle and the last phase of carrying out the five-year strategy for national economic development put forth at the Seventh Congress of the Party, so that the entire Party and the whole country should wage another all-out campaign.

At the meeting, Ri Pyong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the WPK and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the WPK, and Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, were promoted to the Marshal of the army, the report said.

