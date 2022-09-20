UrduPoint.com

DPRK, Iran's Supply Of Military Equipment To Russia 'Violation Of Sanctions' - US Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 08:31 PM

The alleged supply of military equipment by North Korea and Iran to Russian companies that were sanctioned by the United States constitutes a violation of sanctions, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes at the US Department of the Treasury Elizabeth Rosenberg said on Tuesday

"It is certainly a violation of sanctions when entities in Iran or North Korea supply Russian designated entities with military equipment," Rosenberg told a Senate hearing. "Our approach here will be to continue to impose sanctions to hold accountable those suppliers for Russian designated entities.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department reportedly added three Iranian cargo planes to a list of aircraft purported to have violated US export controls placed on Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

In September, the United States imposed sanctions on an Iranian air transportation service provider, allegedly involved in shipments of drones to Russia to be used in its special military operation in Ukraine.

