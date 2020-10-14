UrduPoint.com
DPRK Leader Inspects Rehabilitation Site In South Hamgyong Province

DPRK leader inspects rehabilitation site in South Hamgyong Province

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has inspected the rehabilitation site in the Komdok area of South Hamgyong Province, which has recently been hit by flooding and typhoons, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday

PYONGYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has inspected the rehabilitation site in the Komdok area of South Hamgyong Province, which has recently been hit by flooding and typhoons, the official Korean Central news Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Kim said he could see that the damage done to the area was "more severe than he thought." One month ago, Kim ordered the military troops to help rebuild the Komdok area, said the report, adding that so far, over 60 percent of the total project of building more than 2,300 new dwellings in the area has been completed.

"He said he was so pleased to hear that the calamity-afflicted people could move into new houses by the end of this month, and stressed the need to take measures to supply food and daily necessities to those disaster-hit people and to take good care of them as they are living a hard life in public buildings and other people's houses," the report said.

Kim also unfolded a plan to turn the Komdok area, the country's leading large-scale mineral production base, into the country's model mountainous city and a mining city by doing away with the centuries-old backwardness and by building modern dwelling houses suited to the requirement of the new century, the report added.

This summer has witnessed several severe floods and powerful typhoons across the country, causing great damage to local people and their properties.

