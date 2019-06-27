UrduPoint.com
DPRK Urges Washington To Present "realistic Proposal" For Talks With Pyongyang

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:43 PM

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday urged the United States to present a realistic proposal to Pyongyang in order to resume the bilateral talks on the Peninsula issues

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday urged the United States to present a realistic proposal to Pyongyang in order to resume the bilateral talks on the Peninsula issues.

Director-General of the Department of American Affairs of the DPRK Foreign Ministry Kwon Jong Gun said in a statement that the United States is now talking much about the DPRK-U.S. dialogue while becoming desperate in its hostile acts against the DPRK.

"The DPRK-U.S. dialogue would not open by itself though the U.S. repeatedly talks about resumption of dialogue like a parrot without considering any realistic proposal that would fully conform with the interests of both sides," the official Korean Central news Agency quoted Kwon as saying.

To think about holding a dialogue with Washington, "we need first to see a proper approach towards the negotiation on the part of the U.S.," he said, adding that negotiation should be conducted with a counterpart who has a good sense of communication, and it could be possible only when Washington comes up with a proper proposal.

The negotiations between the DPRK and the United States were stalled after the summit between the top leaders of the two countries in Hanoi in late February failed to reach an agreement on the denuclearization process in the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Seoul and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after he attends the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

