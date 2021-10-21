WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Recent missile tests by North Korea have proved to Japan and South Korea that cooperation with the United States is imperative, Rahm Emanuel, nominated to be US ambassador to Tokyo, said on Wednesday.

"I think North Korea's recent actions in just the past months, a number of tests of new missiles and new offensive weapons have alerted Japan and South Korea that collaboration and cooperation with the US is essential ," Emanuel said during a Congressional hearing.

He expressed his intention to cultivate this cooperation, adding that North Korea represents a very serious challenge to the security of all the three countries.

Emanuel also accused North Korea, along with Russia and China, of attempting to find cracks in US alliances with Japan and South Korea.

"Our job as a facilitator is to create the bonds of unity," he said.

North Korea has said that it successfully test-launched a ballistic missile from a submarine on Tuesday.