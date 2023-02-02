UrduPoint.com

DPR's Acting Head Confirms Meeting Viktor Bout After Latter Arrived In DPR For First Time

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

DPR's Acting Head Confirms Meeting Viktor Bout After Latter Arrived in DPR for First Time

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday he met with Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was released from a US prison in December.

Earlier in the day, Bout arrived in the DPR for the first time.

"I met with Viktor Bout, who came to our republic.

Discussed how the US imposes its policies on the world, from the lawlessness of which Viktor himself suffered," Pushilin said on Telegram.

Pushilin also noted that European countries are pursuing policies that are contrary to the interests of their peoples in order to please the US.

In December, the US and Russia exchanged jailed US basketball player Brittney Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

